PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WJW) – Four people were injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into an oncoming vehicle head-on in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Video released by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department on April 28 shows the moment the vehicles collided.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on April 21.

The local fire service said two people who were injured required emergency transport from a medical helicopter.

Police said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.