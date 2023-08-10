TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The World Series of Wiffle Ball is going down in Twinsburg. Now in it’s ninth year, the tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Liberty Park.

“We joke all the time that it’s America’s greatest event,” said organizer Rich Swerbinsky.

It’s also being called the largest wiffle ball tournament in the world.

“It all really started as a joke. We were fundraising for a field and thought, ‘why don’t we try and start a wiffle ball tournament?’ Then, it just grew every single year,” said Swerbinsky.

Last year, 169 teams competed. This year, almost 200.

“It’s a feel-good event. It has ages from seven to 60. Anybody can play,” said Swerbinsky.

In fact, organizers built out additional fields to accommodate all the teams and took the event from three days to four.

The tournament is a big hit in a community that up until now was known for seeing doubles.

“I’d argue it’s bigger than Twins Days in a lot of ways. Twins Days brings people from all over the country, but this is by far the biggest wiffle ball tournament in the world, twice the size,” said

Swerbinsky.

