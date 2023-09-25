WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – A Wooster police officer helped a 7-year-old boy and his father catch a 15-pound carp, and it was all caught on video!

During a community outreach event on September 16 at Freelander Park, Patrolman Josh Timko helped the boy and his dad reel in the large fish for 15 minutes.

Footage released by the Wooster Police Department shows the fish near the shore of Freelander Park Pond before Timko gets into the pond with a fishing net, going after the carp.

He eventually catches the large fish and holds it up in excitement.

The fish was caught during the Badges & Bobbers fishing derby, hosted by the Wooster Police Department.