WATCH: Woman’s brakes give out on highway, Ohio troopers help her stop car

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped a woman whose brakes were malfunctioning on the interstate stop her car safely.

A 20-year-old woman was driving on Interstate-77 Sunday when her vehicle experienced a malfunction preventing her from being able to slow down or stop.

The driver called into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and was connected with the Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A dispatcher kept the driver calm and gave suggestions on how to stop her vehicle.

Troopers positioned themselves along the interstate to warn traffic.

After receiving instructions on how to slowly apply the emergency brake, the woman was able to stop her vehicle in the median.

Thanks to the work of dispatchers, troopers and the driver’s focus, there were no injuries or damages.