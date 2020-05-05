Watch: Westerville police quickly extinguish a car crash fire

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Early May 2, Westerville police rushed to the scene of a car crash, after reportedly receiving multiple calls that a vehicle was on fire.

Arriving at South State Street, police officers reported seeing a damaged vehicle up on the side of the southbound lane, with the driver injured and trapped inside. The first responders quickly extinguished the flames coming from the car’s engine.

The man was then pulled from the car and taken to a nearby hospital. He didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries.

The incident is reportedly being investigated.

“This is an example of the type of response we make when seconds matter between life and death,” said WPD Chief Charles “Cappy” Chandler in a statement. “The video clearly shows these seconds in action, which is another way to see how WPD pairs technology with how we serve the community.”

