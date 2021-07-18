Watch: Wayne County dog finally adopted after waiting 672 days at shelter

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — After waiting patiently for nearly two years, one sweet pup was finally adopted from the Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center in Wooster Saturday.

Warsaw, about 4 and a half years old, was taken to her forever home, as seen in the video below, following a 672 day stay at the shelter.

The shelter had been working hard to find a new home for Warsaw, explaining on Facebook recently that they still didn’t know why no one had come to collect her.

According to a foster family who had hosted the dog for a while, she is good with kids and is loyal to those in her household. She is trained to shake, lay down, sit and knows how to be inside a crate. She was however described as not being able to handle other animals in a home and “wants your undivided attention.”

Yesterday, Warsaw found a family worthy of all that attention.

Find out more about the Wayne County shelter and see other adoptable dogs right here.