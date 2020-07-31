WATCH: Waterspouts spotted over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some FOX 8 viewers are sharing waterspout photos with us.
The National Weather Service (NWS) earlier Friday issued a Special Marine Warning. It was set to expire at 11:30 a.m.
The NWS said a shower producing waterspouts was located offshore of Avon Point moving southwest.
If you have a waterspout photo you would like to share, you can click the ‘submit photo’ button, below.
Note: The video, above, was shared with us by FOX 8 viewer Amber Littleton in Bay Village.
