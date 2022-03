RAYNE, La. (WJW) — Video shows the moment a tractor-trailer dove off the highway over an embankment and crossed over several lanes of traffic before coming to rest.

According to a Facebook post by the Rayne Police Department in Louisiana, the driver had minor injuries and no one else was injured in the crash that happened on March 17. The truck caught fire moments later.

The cause of the crash is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.