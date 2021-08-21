Watch: Video shows surprised intruders meeting homeowner with gun

PHOENIX, Arizona (WJW) — Police are looking for four suspects who were spotted on a Phoenix homeowner’s security camera attempting to break into the home.

The incident occurred Aug. 12 around 3:40 a.m., police reported, saying the homeowner first was made aware people were outside his front door by his security system.

As the video shows, four suspects kicked in the door only to be greeted by the homeowner firing a gun at them. The suspects were then seen fleeing the home and hopping into a gray 4-door car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 480-WITNESS.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt during the incident or how much damage was done to the home.