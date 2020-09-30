WATCH: Video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck from behind while trooper makes traffic stop

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An on-board camera is rolling, when an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser is struck from behind by a minivan.

Trooper Matthew Poremba of the OSP Canton Post had just pulled over a car for a traffic violation early Sunday morning on U.S. Route 62 in Stark County’s Plain Township. Trooper Poremba walked back to his cruiser to write a citation.

While he was sitting in the cruiser, the car was struck from behind by a Dodge Caravan. The cruiser was shoved forward into the back of the car that the trooper had pulled over. Fortunately, Trooper Poremba suffered only minor injuries.

The driver who crashed into the cruiser and the other driver who was pulled over, were not injured.

Troopers say the accident illustrates why Ohio has a law that requires drivers to move over, when any emergency or service vehicles have their warning lights activated.

“And if you can’t move over, then slow down, you know that’s not just law enforcement, that’s our partners at ODOT and the road workers in construction zones especially and tow truck drivers,” said OSP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

The driver of the minivan, 51-year-old Donald Leech Jr. of Canton, was questioned by troopers at the scene and released. He was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance.

The crash is one of 11 accidents in Ohio already this year involving state troopers who were struck by drivers that failed to move over.

“Most of them, if not all are very preventable if we just simply pay attention, watch out speed and just make sure that we’re always just attentive to the task at hand of driving,” said Sgt. Santiago.

