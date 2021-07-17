Watch: Video shows flooded Macedonia Taco Bell parking lot

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — As flash flood alerts continue throughout much of Northeast Ohio, one FOX 8 viewer grabbed some water-logged photos and videos of the Macedonia area.

One Taco Bell parking lot in particular (on East Aurora Road) was especially affected by all of the rainfall in recent days, as seen in these videos taken by viewer Joseph Scherma below:

Scherma took more photos of the area, too:

Photo courtesy Joseph Scherma

Photo courtesy Joseph Scherma

Photo courtesy Joseph Scherma

As a precaution, FOX 8 reminds all viewers and residents to never drive into a flooded area.

Find out more about the most up-to-date flood alerts right here.