Credit: @MedinaWxCast via Storyful

LODI, Ohio (WJW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms in Northeast Ohio on Saturday brought on flash flooding that swamped roadways.

Video filmed that day shows floodwater on Buffham Road in Lodi near Cloverleaf HS.

Water from Camel Creek rose over its banks and overflowed across the road.

More storms are expected across Northeast Ohio overnight Sunday into Monday.