Watch: Video shows fire reignited at Strongsville apartment 24 hours later

(Video credit: Ali Hamzah)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A fire reignited on Sunday 24 hours after crews battled flames in a Strongsville apartment on Saturday.

A 9-1-1 caller said they could see smoke and flames coming from the building in the area of the fire from the night before at the Polo Club Apartments, according to a release from the fire department.

The first Strongsville Fire engine arrived on scene at around 3:30 a.m. and began putting out the rekindled fire.

Again, the extremely cold temperatures added to the difficulty of extinguishing the flames. Extra caution was taken to not risk the safety of firefighters due to the extensive building damage from the fire the night before and the effects on the building of the ongoing weather conditions.

No one was injured.

Officials say fire had smoldered in the roof and reignited after nearly 24 hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the investigation will not continue until Feb. 1 when the weather warms up.