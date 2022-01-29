Watch: Video shows firefighters battling flames at Strongsville apartment

Video credit: Ray Kopchak

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Extremely cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to battle flames at the Polo Club Apartments in Strongsville early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, a resident at the apartment called the dispatch center saying his porch was on fire, according to a release from the Strongsville Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

When the first Strongsville Fire unit arrived on scene, firefighters reported heavy fire on the porch deck extending to the roof.

Interior fire crews had to withdraw as the fire quickly grew. The team used aerial master streams to finally extinguish the fire.

Strongsville Department of Fire and Emergency Services initially responded with 13 firefighters on one fire engine, two ladder trucks, a medic unit, and a command vehicle.

Berea, Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, Middleburg Heights, North Royalton and Parma Fire Departments also assisted.

Residents of the apartment were able to safely self-evacuate and were displaced, 18 apartment units in all. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist residents with immediate housing and personal item needs.

There are no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.