Watch: Video shows drone help Medina fire department put out flames in apartment complex

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina Police Department’s thermal imaging drone was used to help battle flames in an apartment complex on Thursday.

Around 9 a.m., the Medina Fire Department responded to the Liberty Plaza Apartments on Abbeyville Road for a fire that started in the offices of the building.

The fire department says this gave the incident commander a “unique perspective on changing fire conditions” as attic fires are challenging to extinguish because smoldering pockets of fire can hide in duct work and insulation without showing flames or smoke.

The fire department says this was the first time that a police drone was used to put out a working structure fire, and it “proved to be an extremely effective capability.”

Also assisting were Medina Life Support Team, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Erhart/York Township Fire Department, and Brunswick Hills Firefighters.