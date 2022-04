Video credit: NWS Wilmington via Storyful

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s spring and time for wacky weather. The National Weather Service on Monday captured some of it on camera.

In Wilmington, NWS said it measured half inch-sized hail that pelted down over their own forecast office just after 9 a.m.

The service Tweeted the video seen above, which shows the stormy scene that morning.