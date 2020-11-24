WATCH video: Alliance police rescue woman from vehicle sinking in river

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The above video does contain profanity.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — Alliance police rescued a woman whose sinking vehicle had gone into a river Sunday night.

Police broke one of the back windows of the woman’s minivan and brought her safely to the side of the river bank, battling incredibly cold water. No one else was reportedly in the vehicle.

