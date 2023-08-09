LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood authorities said a vehicle crashed into the West 117th Street ALDI grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.

Lakewood police Capt. Gary Stone told FOX 8 News it’s believed the car was traveling about 25 mph when it struck the south side of the building.

Two bystanders, one inside the store and another who was outside, were injured, Lakewood Fire Marshal Ryan Fairbanks told FOX 8 News. Both were taken to area hospitals; one of them went to an emergency department, he said. The extent of their injuries is currently unclear, he said.

The driver of the car refused medical treatment and was escorted home by his son, Fairbanks said.

City building officials determined the building was structurally intact, Fairbanks said. The spot where the car slammed into the building was between two structural columns, which were not affected. The steel beam carrying the weight above was also unaffected.

A truck towed the car from the side of the building just after 2 p.m. Cracks could be seen in the brick facade stretching up nearly to the top of the building.

Authorities have handed back control of the building to ALDI. The store is expected to remain closed until the damage has been repaired, Fairbanks said.

Lakewood police are now investigating the crash, he said.