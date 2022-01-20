Watch: University Hospitals staff cheer on some National Guard members returning to their posts

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Nurses, doctors and other support staff at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center cheered on many Ohio National Guard members who are being called back to their posts Thursday.

These National Guard members, along with many others across the state, have been helping hospital staff during the recent COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant.

While many of the National Guard members are leaving, others will remain to help with areas like the emergency department, intensive care unit, COVID floors and housekeeping services.

More National Guard members are expected to arrive at the facility on Friday.

2,300 National Guard members have been deployed by Governor Mike DeWine to help in Ohio’s healthcare systems. Of those, 270 members have been welcomed to a dozen University Hospitals locations.

Caregivers at UH Parma would like to thank the National Guard for helping during this crisis.