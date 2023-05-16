FLORIDA (WJW) – A Florida driver’s decision to stop on the highway to allow a turtle to cross the road led to a chain reaction crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday.

Dashcam video footage from a truck involved in the crash released by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows several vehicles stopped on the roadway. The truck driver fails to break in time and hits at least two vehicles.

Along with the video, the sheriff’s office released a message urging drivers to avoid causing, “a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The turtle also survived “and is now living happily ever after in a pond where he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind,” the sheriff’s office added.