EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — While visiting the site of the horrific train derailment in East Palestine Wednesday, former President Donald Trump stopped in at a local restaurant — McDonald’s.

“Is everyone willing to accept free food from Trump?” he asked as he walked into the fast food spot, saying he planned to also purchase food for the local fire and police departments.

He told the employees he knew the menu better than them and asked for a “nice array of things,” while refraining to make an order for himself.

Fielding questions from reporters, while getting his photo taken by nearby customers and employees alike, the President said he did not believe deregulation had anything to do with the train incident and that he had traveled to the area to make sure residents were taken care of.

The food wasn’t the only thing Trump offered to local residents, he also announced during a speech he planned to drop off what he called “Trump water,” along with thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies. While at McDonald’s he also passed out red Make America Great Again hats to those gathered.