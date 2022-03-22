ELGIN, Texas (WJW) — Shocking video shows a truck driving away after a tornado flips it over and spins it around.

Storm chaser and photographer Brian Emfinger was able to captured the video as the truck was tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas.

Several tornadoes were reported Monday in Texas along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin and close to Dallas-Fort Worth. Two unconfirmed tornadoes caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.

Although the truck is seen driving away, it’s unknown if the driver was injured.