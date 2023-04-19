CORALVILLE, Iowa (WJW) – A truck crashed into a stopped car on a Coralville, Iowa highway as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop Tuesday.

A video that was posted by the Iowa State Patrol shows the moment the fast-moving truck hits the stopped car.

The Trooper was leaning toward the car and talking to the driver when the car was hit, the video shows.

The Iowa State Patrol called this situation, “A very avoidable crash,” according to Storyful.

The trooper and both drivers were not injured, Storyful reports.