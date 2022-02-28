WATCH: Tractor-trailer plunges off bridge into river

WESTON, MA (WJW) – State police in Massachusetts released a video of a tractor-trailer plunging off a bridge.

It happened in Weston on the Charles River on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the tractor-trailer went off the bridge near an interstate ramp.

The video shows the semi crashing into the river.

The driver survived the crash and stood on top of the tractor-trailer to wait for help.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Incredibly, he was not hurt.

The truck was carrying US mail. Some packages were recovered from the river, but most of them were likely lost.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

