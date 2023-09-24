MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The world’s greatest competitive eater, currently ranked No. 1 by Major League Eating, came to Northeast Ohio Sunday in search of doughnuts to ingest.

Turns out Joey Chestnut, known for his Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest prowess, was in town for the 50th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival.

But what is a trip to Mapleside Farms in Medina County if you’re not taking in some of the local delicacies? Which is why he decided to see who came out on top against teams comprised of three eaters in the National Apple Cider Donut Eating Championship.

It should come as a surprise to no one the Chestnut, a 39-year-old from Indiana, was the big winner of the day, scarfing down 69 doughnuts, a new world record for these flavor of the treats eaten in one sitting. He ate them in just five minutes.

Mapleside Farms is open every weekend during the fall/Halloween season. Find out more right here.