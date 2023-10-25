OKARCHE, Okla. (WJW) — A 2-year-old girl was able to talk her way out of a traffic citation allegedly due to her “cuteness,” the Okarche Police Department reported Monday.

A video posted by the central Oklahoma department showed the tiny tot rolling through a neighborhood street in a pink, battery-powered convertible, with a police truck hot on her tail.

The toddler was seen brushing her teeth while driving, but it’s not clear if she was wearing a seatbelt or how fast she was going down the block.

Photo courtesy Okarche Police Department via Storyful

“Rose Fern was exceeding the speed limit on Kansas [avenue] in her pink convertible, when Officer Maness noticed the mini law breaker and took immediate action,” the department reported on Facebook. “Rose managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead.”

Police did not say if Fern promised to drive safely moving forward.