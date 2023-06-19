(WJW) – A toddler doing toddler things is to blame for the brief interruption of a women’s soccer match in Ireland.

The All-Island Cup game between Cork City and DLR Waves was delayed over the weekend when a toddler ran off with one of the corner flags.

In a live Tweet of the game’s plays, Cork City said that in the 44th minute, the game was “back underway here after brief stoppage… a toddler had run off with the corner flag.”

Video from the LOITV broadcast shows the toddler swinging the flag around, and seeming reluctant to give up the new toy until an adult stepped in and the game resumed.

The team later tweeted the video and said, “This did actually happen, by the way…”