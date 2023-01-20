QUEENSLAND, Australia (WJW) — A cane toad weighing nearly 6 pounds may be the largest of its kind ever discovered.

The creature, dubbed “Toadzilla,” was found by rangers at Queensland’s Conway National Park, according to information from the Queensland Government provided to Storyful. Ranger Kylee Gray said he was “shocked” to find it.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and I couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” she said.

The pest was euthanized and was expected to be taken to a museum in Brisbane.

Cane toads are the largest and most poisonous toad in the world, said Dan Jenkins of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in a 2021 Facebook post.

They mostly eat insects but will eat most anything that can fit in their mouths, including small mammals and snakes and even household scraps and pet food, according to the Australian government.