POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Alaskan moose calves have a new home in Columbus.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed Bert, Violet and Scarlet, all orphaned moose calves found by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, who are acclimating well to their new home.

Moose calf Bert Courtesy/(Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Moose calf Violet Courtesy/(Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Moose calf Scarlet Courtesy/(Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Bert was found running on a beach near Nikiski, Alaska and was believed to be separated from his mother, Violet was rejected by her mother and Scarlet’s history is unknown. All three are estimated to be five months old and between 200-300 pounds.

Nikki Smith, a curator for the North American region, where 70 percent of animals are either displaced by natural disasters, orphaned, rescued or rehabbed from injury, traveled to Alaska to pick up the calves.

“I’m thankful to the Alaska Zoo team for their tremendous work in nurturing and caring for these three calves,” Smith said. “Our team will build on their success, and we look forward to seeing Bert, Scarlet and Violet meet Strawberry (soon) and grow up together.”