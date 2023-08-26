AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Akron celebrated its annual pride festival this weekend under bright sunny skies.

It’s called “The Akron Equity March.”

The festivities started Saturday morning with a march stepping off downtown from Main Street.

The annual event draws thousands to Lock 3 Park every summer for a celebration with live entertainment and a variety of food.

Marchers said it’s important to show support for the LGBTQ community with events like the equity march to help give people hope and support.

This was the sixth year for the event.