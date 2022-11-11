** The video in the player above is courtesy of Kent Police via Storyful.

KENT, England (WJW) — Two members of a group that used heavy machinery to remove ATM machines from their kiosks, causing “huge” damage to businesses, have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

The group used an excavator to pry out the cash machines in three successful ATM thefts between November 2019 and March 2021, according to Kent police. They stole a combined £300,000 (about $354,000). The group had two other unsuccessful theft attempts in January 2021 and February 2021.

The damage, theft and loss were all totaled at £1.8 million ($2.1 million).

Anthony Pemberthy (left) and Stephen Davenport (right) (Kent Police)

Detectives used DNA techniques to link former Kent residents Anthony Pemberthy, 44, and Stephen Davenport, 61, to the crimes. Both admitted to the offenses.

They pleaded guilty in court and were sentenced Thursday, Nov. 10. Pemberthy received an eight-year, nine-month sentence. Davenport received a seven-year, five-month sentence.