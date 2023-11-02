WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — An alleged thief who police said stole from a vehicle outside a Homewood Drive house — while the resident was home — was caught by a Ring doorbell camera.

City police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The video shows the alleged thief — believed to be a woman who was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray long-sleeved shirt with a Nike logo on the front, white socks and a knit hat — pilfering the resident’s pickup truck, which was unlocked, according to a police report.

The thief, seen carrying a large item beneath one arm, is then seen trying to open the door of a sedan also parked in the driveway, before stepping up on the home’s back deck and peeking through its sliding glass door.

The homeowner told police he awoke to use the bathroom and noticed his truck’s tail lights were on, as well as the motion-activated light behind the house. His Ring app alerted him to movement in his driveway, and he opened it to find video of the theft.

The video shows him opening the side door of the home to check on the truck while the thief is just yards away but unseen, slinking away eastward along the deck.

Wickliffe detective Lt. James Coolick, speaking to FOX 8 News on Thursday, called the theft “brazen.”

The thief made off with several items from the man’s truck, including his U.S. passport, a Carhartt seat cover valued at $250 and Canadian currency totaling $180, according to the report. The homeowner said he intends to file theft charges if the suspect is caught.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Wickliffe detectives at 440-943-1234 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.