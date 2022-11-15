CLEVELAND (WJW) — One man convicted in the murder of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is learning his sentence.

Robert Shepard 30, of Cleveland, was found guilty in October of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the September 2021 shooting death of 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson.

He was set for sentencing at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the hearing in the player above.

Former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson is seen awaiting the Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, sentencing hearing for Robert Shepard, convicted in the September 2021 death of Jackson’s grandson.

Shepard reportedly lured Jackson near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street, where another person shot the man. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the shooter.