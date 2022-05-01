PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Students in the Parma City School District got a big surprise on Thursday when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sent a personal message right to them, calling them his friends.”

Students enrolled in the Parma Area Center for Transition Services, or PACTS, recently sent Johnson a video invitation to their luau fundraiser on Friday.

Johnson, who voices Maui in Disney’s “Moana,” wasn’t able to make the trip to Northeast Ohio but he did send a video, seen here, to the students saying he is with them “in spirit” and “in love.”

“Thank you so much for the invite,” he said in the video. “I want you guys to have the best time. I know that you guys have been raising funds for this amazing fund raiser all year long and I wish you the best of luck.”

The funds raised will help PACTS, a life skill training program for students with multiple disabilities, that has the ultimate goal of promoting independence in the home, community and integrated employment setting.

He says what he’s most impressed with is that the students in the program have the “most gigantic hearts.”

“That means something to me that you have the biggest hearts in the world,” he said. “It shows. I can tell and I can feel it all the way here.”

He closed the video by thanking the teachers involved in the event and a blew a kiss to the students.