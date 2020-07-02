Watch the Quarantine Cat Film Fest with your cat, courtesy Cleveland Cinemas

CLEVELAND (WJW) — You won’t need to leave home to be a part of Cleveland Cinemas’ upcoming film festival.

Called Quarantine Cat Film Fest, the limited event is set to feature adorable cat videos, which can be viewed from the comfort of your home screen, cuddled up with your own cat.

The presentation runs 70 minutes long and can be accessed starting Friday.

Tickets are $12, and half of the proceeds go directly to the movie theater company to help keep them going.

Find event tickets at clevelandcinemas.com.

Cleveland Cinemas were supposed to reopen last month, but postponed at the last minute due to continuing coronavirus concerns.

Watch the Quarantine Cat Film Fest trailer above.

