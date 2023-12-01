EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Millions of holiday lights and a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at GE’s NELA Park in East Cleveland entertained a large and festive crowd.

It’s a tradition that’s been creating smiles and holiday cheer for nearly a century in NE Ohio with Friday night being the 99th anniversary of the magical lighting.

GE held a coloring contest for the kids of employees with the winning young artist getting the honor to flick the switch on the huge Christmas Tree and the massive amount of lights.

That honor went to 4-year-old Abraham Mikut who was overjoyed as the crowd counted down.

You can enjoy seeing the lights at NELA Park throughout the holiday season.