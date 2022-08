COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is delivering a live update on the outbreaks of monkeypox and COVID-19 in the state of Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, is expected to be joined by Dr. Michael Forbes, chief academic officer at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.

Summit County Public Health on Thursday announced the county’s first case of monkeypox.

