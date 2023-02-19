Editor’s note: Video above shows The Ohio State University Marching Band performing in the stands. Click the link in the story below to watch their performance on the ice.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio State University Marching Band shared the “incomparable” moments they wowed the crowd at ‘Faceoff on the Lake,’ all while performing on ice.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday, TBDBITL was seen forming their iconic script “Ohio” on FirstEnergy stadium’s football field that was transformed into an ice hockey rink for the weekend.

See the performance here.

In the showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ and Michigan Wolverines‘ hockey programs, Ohio State went on to win the game 4-2.

The two teams took center stage in front of 45,523 fans, which according to FirstEnergy Stadium is a record of its own. It’s reportedly the most highly-attended college hockey game played at an outdoor neutral site.