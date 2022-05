EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Euclid Fire Department is looking for a person they say “intentionally” set a car on fire and ran away.

Released surveillance footage shows (as seen above) a suspect pouring liquid on a car before it goes up in flames. The incident reportedly took place at the 27100 block of Fullerwood Drive.

Those with any information regarding this incident are asked to reach out to the Euclid Fire Department at 216-289-8425.