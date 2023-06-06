BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old man in a road rage incident along Interstate 76 last month will remain in the Summit County jail.

Dacarrei Kinard, 30, of Columbus, is charged with murder in the death of George Jensen II of Akron. He’s currently being held in the Summit County jail without bond.

A judge on Tuesday morning upheld a previous ruling to deny bond, after considering numerous points of evidence including the local and state police investigation as well as Kinard’s alleged connection to another road rage shooting this past April.

Jensen was driving home from Wadsworth along I-76 on May 17 when he was shot multiple times by Kinard, according to authorities.

Authorities for weeks searched for the black Camaro seen on surveillance cameras on the highway alongside Jensen’s car, believed to have been driven by Kinard.

Kinard was apprehended in Columbus by U.S. Marshals and local police.