WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect was taken into custody after forcing his way into a Warren daycare center during a police chase last week.

Police just released a body camera video showing his arrest.

According to the Warren Police Department, the incident started when an officer tried to pull over a man wanted for felonious assault on Nov. 2.

According to police, the suspect refused to stop and officers started pursuing him on North Park Avenue. Police say the suspect crashed into a vehicle in the area of North Park and Washington Street NE and got out of the vehicle.

With officers chasing him, the suspect ran to the back of a daycare center and forced his way through a back door as an employee tried to close it, police say.

In the police bodycam video, you can see an officer chase after the suspect into the daycare center, trying to tase him. The suspect then ran into a room with several young kids and jumped into a play pen area with a child.

Officers then arrested the man and are seen leading him out of the building.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.