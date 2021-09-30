Watch: Suspect crashes into driver while fleeing police in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Independence have released a video of officers pursuing a driver.

An Independence officer stopped a car in the 5900 block of Brecksville Rd. on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m.

According to a press release, the officer called for backup when seeing the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest and a suspended license.

In a dash-camera video released by police, you can see the driver take off when additional officers arrived on the scene.

The driver is seen on video hitting dangerous speeds through traffic while heading south on Brecksville Rd.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Rockside Rd. and Rockside Woods.

Courtesy: Independence Police Department

You can see the suspect either fall or jump out of the car and land on the ground.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Police have not named the suspect.

Independence police say they are seeking multiple indictments related to the chase.