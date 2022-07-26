BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Pizza shop workers were going about their day when a vehicle crashed into their building Tuesday afternoon.

WJW photo

Photo courtesy Gionino’s

Emergency responders arrived at the strip mall on East Washington Street following reports of a vehicle crash. The car reportedly crashed into two building suites, including Gionino’s Pizzeria, Assistant Chief Bainbridge Township Fire Department Bill Lovell confirmed to FOX 8.

The crash was described as “low velocity” and looking “worse than it actually is” and no one was hurt. The building is still reportedly structurally intact.

Lovell said it appears the elderly driver accidentally had their car in drive rather than reverse when trying to back out of a parking spot. Police are still investigating the situation.

Watch security video footage of the crash from the Gionino’s location below:

Officials should be back in action shortly.