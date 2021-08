BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Fair’s 124th iteration is officially coming to a close Sunday night.

Kicking off Tuesday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, the fair was once again full of rides, mostly-unhealthy food, crafts, games, sights, smells, animals and entertainment — through shine and plenty of stormy weather

The event closes at 10 p.m. tonight.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the fair on hold last year, with statewide fairs limited to junior events.