FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WJW) – The Northern Lights are brightening the sky with beautiful green hues across several states in the northern U.S., encouraging many to take out their cameras and video equipment.

One of these videos was captured early Friday morning in Fairbanks, Alaska by aurora chaser Vincent Ledvina, who told Storyful it was, “definitely the best Northern Lights I’ve ever seen.”

Ledvina called it, “the most insane aurora of my life,” in a tweet Friday morning.

The National Weather Service told Fox News and other news outlets that the Northern Lights could be seen across several states Thursday through Saturday, including Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and New York.

Unfortunately, as FOX 8 meteorologists pointed out, they can’t be seen from Northeast Ohio this weekend.

