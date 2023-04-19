LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WJW) – Police in Lawrenceville, Georgia, released dramatic video showing the moment a stolen pick-up truck crashed into a police cruiser at full speed.

It happened on April 11.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, officers were helping a Georgia State Trooper stop a stolen pick-up truck when the truck slammed into an officer’s cruiser.

Dashcam and bodycam footage shows the crash and its immediate aftermath.

The officer involved and a recruit sustained minor injuries.

“We wanted to thank our community, particularly those citizens that helped keep our recruit safe while our officer rejoined the fight,” the department wrote on Facebook, according to Storyful. “Our officer relied on his training and remained calm during the entire incident.”

Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged, according to Storyful.