ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A runaway piglet will soon have a forever home after state troopers found her near an Ohio highway.

As seen in video posted to the highway patrol’s Facebook page, troopers caught the piglet, nicknamed Pearl, after she was spotted running across U.S. Route 35 in Ross County.

Pearl was later taken to the Ross County Humane Society, who called her “one lucky pig.”

“This little piglet fell from someone’s transport on Route 35. She was saved by some kind hearted State Highway Patrol troopers who brought her to us,” the organization said on Facebook.

Humane agents say Pearl suffered from some road rash but wasn’t seriously hurt.

“Pearl will be joining some pot bellied friends in a few days where she will live out her life and not become pancetta,” the organization said.