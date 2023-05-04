(WJW) – Today isn’t just another day for Star Wars fans. It’s May 4, also known as Star Wars Day!

And for seven couples it is also their wedding day.

The Star Wars-themed weddings took place at Highland Universal Gatheringspot in Akron.

Each couple received a 15-minute timeslot to say their vows while “Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope” played as a backdrop.

Last year, FOX 8 shared the story of a local couple whose love of Star Wars helped seal their bond. You can watch that story, here.

“May the 4th” be with them!