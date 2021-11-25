Watch: Staff, volunteers treat shelter pups to their own special Thanksgiving dinners

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — All of the very good dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter celebrated their own Thanksgiving Thursday thanks to staff and volunteers.

All the pups got plates of Thanksgiving treats like pumpkin, cranberries, sweet potatoes and green beans delivered to their doors.

Staff started cooking the dinners on Wednesday.

But home-cooked meals weren’t the only treat the pups got on Thanksgiving. Every dog, every day gets to take part in playgroups, socializing with other pups and getting their energy out.

Even on the holidays!

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located in Valley View.