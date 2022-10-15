Video credit: Katherine Roepke via Storyful

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WJW) — The snowy season in Minnesota’s twin cities has begun, even weeks before kids will roam the streets for trick-or-treating on Halloween.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service reported 0.4 inches of snow at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and 0.3 inches at the NWS office in Chanhassen, about 16 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Residents woke up on Friday morning to a scene that’s described as a snow globe.

Video shared from Katherine Roepke in Minneapolis shows snow weighing down plants and whitening her lawn before the sun rose. Watch it in the video player above.

FOX 8 meteorologists are predicting that some Northeast Ohioans might see snow early next week.